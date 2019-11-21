PDX City Council To Vote On New Street Response Program Today
Portland, Ore. – The Portland City Council will vote today on a new way to respond to homeless issues. If approved, the Portland Street Response Pilot Program will be launched. Instead of sending police to low level calls a two person team made up of a medical professional and a crisis worker would show up with medical supplies, food, and water. The idea is to help people who may be in a mental health crisis.
Portland City Council is scheduled to discuss and vote on the Portland Street Response report presented by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in Thursday’s afternoon council session. The report will offer program recommendations that result from months of research, surveys, and conversations conducted by a 50+ person stakeholder group made up of stakeholders representing the City, County, local service providers, and advocates.
The report is scheduled for 2 p.m. time certain on Thursday, November 21.
Portland Street Response will be a new first response program dispatched by 9-1-1 to respond to low/no acuity calls for individuals who may be experiencing houselessness and/or a mental health crisis.
Over 600 people have endorsed Portland Street Response.
Tom Rinehart (Chief Administrative Officer), Chief Sara Boone (Portland Fire & Rescue), Chief Danielle Outlaw (Portland Police Bureau), Bob Cozzie (Bureau of Emergency Communications Director), Kaia Sand (Street Roots Executive Director), and Greg Townley (PSU Homelessness Research and Action Collaborative Research Director) will each speak to council during the presentation.
WHAT: Portland Street Response Project Council Vote
WHEN: Thursday, November 21, 2:00 p.m. time certain
WHERE: City Hall Council Chambers