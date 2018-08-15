PBOT Looks At New Bicycle Parking Rules

PBOT hasn’t updated its bicycle parking code in more than 20 years. They figured “it’s about time” to get that done.

As we all know, Portland has been growing like crazy and it will only continue to do so. The city wants to see more people walking and on bicycles, so they think offering better bicycle parking….will be a big key.

The proposed changes would essentially make parking your bike at work or home — a little more convenient.

The catch is — who this would impact.

Now, nothing would be put into place until later this year, but what they’re considering right now would mean any NEW building…..has to abide by new bike parking rules.

The new rules would also apply to any structure doing a REBUILD of some kind.

You are asked to weigh in on this — here’s more information to help with that:

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) in collaboration with the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) has released a Discussion Draft of the Bicycle Parking Code Update Project for public review. The document includes the proposed code amendments and background analysis.

How can I provide feedback?

Comments on the Discussion Draft are due on October 1, 2018. You can submit your comments any of these ways:

Online Survey: Bicycle Code Online Survey

Social Media: Does your residence or place of work have bike parking? What do you love about it? What would you like to have changed? Take a photo and tell us about it in your description. Be sure to tag it with #bikeparkingpdx and @pbot info.

info. E-mail: bicyclecodeupdate@ portlandoregon.gov

Mail: City of Portland Bureau of Transportation

Attn: Bicycle Parking Code Update Project

1120 SW 5th Ave, Suite 800

Portland, OR 97204

Project staff will consider public comments and the City’s goals and policies to produce the Proposed Draft, which will be submitted to the Planning and Sustainability Commission this fall.