PBOT Helping Drivers Prep For Snow

Portland, Oregon –
PBOT Travel Advisory:
National Weather Service warns of potential winter weather for late night Sunday, Feb. 3 through Monday, Feb. 4
It’s time to get Winter Ready, PDX!
(Feb. 1, 2019) The National Weather Service has notified the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) of the potential for winter weather and slick road conditions beginning late night Sunday, Feb. 3 through Monday morning, Feb. 4. The main risks are for up to 1 inch of snow at 1,000 feet above sea level, a rain/snow mix at areas above 500 feet, and icy conditions elsewhere during early morning hours Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to freeze overnight on Monday and Tuesday night, creating the potential for icy road conditions during early morning hours.
While the forecast is still unclear, there are some simple things all Portlanders can do to prepare themselves for winter weather.
At this time forecasts are changing and variable. Please monitor the weather forecast for both your home, your travel destination and your route, as road conditions could vary throughout the city beginning Sunday evening.
PBOT’s Misson: In winter weather, our crews work around the clock on our designated snow and ice routes to make sure there is one passable lane in each direction as soon as possible after a winter storm.
This means that front wheel drive vehicles or vehicles with traction devices such as snow chains will be able to get through.
