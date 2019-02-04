PBOT Helping Drivers Prep For Snow

PBOT Travel Advisory: National Weather Service warns of potential winter weather for late night Sunday, Feb. 3 through Monday, Feb. 4 It’s time to get Winter Ready, PDX! (Feb. 1, 2019) The National Weather Service has notified the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) of the potential for winter weather and slick road conditions beginning late night Sunday, Feb. 3 through Monday morning, Feb. 4. The main risks are for up to 1 inch of snow at 1,000 feet above sea level, a rain/snow mix at areas above 500 feet, and icy conditions elsewhere during early morning hours Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to freeze overnight on Monday and Tuesday night, creating the potential for icy road conditions during early morning hours. While the forecast is still unclear, there are some simple things all Portlanders can do to prepare themselves for winter weather. Make a checklist for your home, business, and/or vehicle. Property owners, tenants and businesses should have supplies on hand, such as ice melt and snow shovels to clear sidewalks as well as pathways across their driveways. People driving should carry snow chains and an emergency kit.

Check the interactive elevation map in the weather forecast section of ’s Winter Weather Center to see if your area is located at 500 feet or 1,000 above sea level. Never abandon your vehicle in a travel lane. If you choose to drive and your vehicle loses traction, pull over into a shoulder or legal parking space. You can call for a tow truck and remain with your vehicle. Or you can leave your vehicle legally parked and walk carefully to a public transit stop or other safe place. Any vehicle creating a safety hazard is subject to citation, tow and impound. The cost of a citation and tow for abandoned vehicles preventing free passage (blocking a travel lane) is $201. Additional costs to store a towed vehicle longer than four hours is $27 per day. At this time forecasts are changing and variable. Please monitor the weather forecast for both your home, your travel destination and your route, as road conditions could vary throughout the city beginning Sunday evening. The City of Portland’s Snow and Ice Plan discourages private vehicle use and encourages public transit use instead. Plan ahead for your public transit commute by calling 503-238-RIDE (7433), visiting TriMet.org for bus and MAX light rail schedules and alerts or PortlandStreetcar.org for streetcar schedules and alerts. In snow and ice, plan for bus delays of 20 to 30 minutes. Know where your transit stops are before venturing out. PBOT provides tips for winter travel for people walking, biking or driving. Learn more at: https://www. portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/snow PBOT’s Misson: In winter weather, our crews work around the clock on our designated snow and ice routes to make sure there is one passable lane in each direction as soon as possible after a winter storm. This means that front wheel drive vehicles or vehicles with traction devices such as snow chains will be able to get through. ### The Portland Bureau of Transportation ( PBOT ) is the steward of the City’s transportation system, and a community partner in shaping a livable city. We plan, build, manage and maintain an effective and safe transportation system that provides access and mobility. Learn more at www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation