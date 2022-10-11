Paulson Resigns As CEO Of Timbers And Thorns

APRIL 22, 2018 - PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson celebrates the Portland Timbers 3-0 victory over the New York City FC on April 22, 2018 at Providence Park, Portland, OR (Photo by Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

PORTLAND, Ore — Merritt Paulson has resgined as Chief Officer of the Portland Timbers and Thorns.

Paulson says QUOTE…in order for the organization to move forward and unite he feels this is a necessary step.

Heather Davis will remain as interim president. Davis has appointed Sarah Keane as COO of the Thorns and will lead the global

search for a new CEO.