Paul Allen’s Estate

Paul Allen died last week from non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, he was 65. He was the co-founder of Microsoft, owner of the Portland Blazers and Seattle Seahawks and lead all kinds of other projects around the world. As instructed, his sister has now been named the executor and trustee of his estate. Below is Jody Allen’s statement.

“Ensuring Paul Allen’s Vision is Realized”

Statement of Ms. Jody Allen Regarding the Estate of Paul G. Allen

October 24, 2018 – Seattle, WA – The family of Paul G. Allen announced today that, pursuant to his instructions, Jody Allen, Paul’s sister, has been appointed executor and trustee of his estate.

In accepting these important responsibilities, Jody Allen released the following statement:

“I have been given the great responsibility to steward Paul’s wealth in service of his vision for the future. I will do all that I can to ensure that Paul’s vision is realized, not just for years, but for generations.

Paul sought solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems, to celebrate the range of human expression, and to implement programs that effect positive global and local outcomes.

While the loss of Paul is overwhelming, I am dedicated to preserving and implementing Paul’s vision. Paul made the world a better place. Through Paul’s generosity, and with the help and support of Paul’s friends, partners and colleagues, the future will be even better. Paul’s light shall continue to shine.”