Paul Allen Tribute

Portland Ore – The Rip City sign in front of the arena is decked out in flowers as a tribute to Paul Allen. The Blazer organization stated that the Moda Center will focus on honoring the team owner. Team uniforms will carry a special patch with Allen’s PGA initials and a rose in his honor. Beyond the Paul Allen tributes the Moda Center and the Rose Quarter will feature live music, games and fan activities on the Commons; free special edition t-shirts at every arena seat and a new video introduction of the team to start the game.