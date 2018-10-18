Paul Allen Tribute
By Mike Turner
|
Oct 17, 2018 @ 5:51 PM

Portland Ore – The Rip City sign in front of the arena is decked out in flowers as a tribute to Paul Allen. The Blazer organization stated that the Moda Center will focus on honoring the team owner. Team uniforms will carry a special patch with Allen’s PGA initials and a rose in his honor. Beyond the Paul Allen tributes the Moda Center and the Rose Quarter will feature live music, games and fan activities on the Commons; free special edition t-shirts at every arena seat and a new video introduction of the team to start the game.

