Patrons Of A Clackamas Cafe Thrilled State Has Reopened

CLACKAMAS, Ore– Oregon has just gone through 16 incredibly long months because of Covid-19. Restrictions changed almost weekly. People were burned out, but continued to put one foot in front of the other. Were they happy today? You bet.
KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds talked with folks eating breakfast at Dean’s Homestyle Cafe on Highway 212 in Clackamas. They were so happy to not have to wear masks and social distance. One man said,”I know this place has suffered a lot of ups and downs over the past year. I’m happy to come spend my money here to support Dean and the crew.”
Other diners were just happy to see someone’s full face and share smiles and laughs.