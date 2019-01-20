Patriots and Rams Win to Be Division Champs

The Saints and Rams squared off for the first of 2 games today…..The Rams claiming victory and the NFC Title, coming back with a field goal with just seconds left in the game, forcing it to overtime. Saints had a chance, but that possession ended in an interception. The rams won the game with a field goal..

The Patriots are AFC champs and are going back to the big game in 2 weeks….as Game 2 was the Pariots and Cheifs in Kansas City. Final score, 37 to 31 also in overtime……it looked like The Cheifs were going to hang on for a win, but never count Tom Brady out…in fact this is the 4th showing in the big game out of 5 seasons……so it’s Patriots / Rams in 2 weeks.