      Weather Alert

Patriot Prayer Member To Appeal Verdict

Jul 21, 2022 @ 7:29am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 12 member jury has found one of three Patriot Prayer members guilty of rioting.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson Tweeted:

Mackenzie Lewis, Russell Schultz and Gibson were all charged with felony riot after a 2019 brawl outside the Cider Riot bar in Northeast Portland.

Earlier this week, a Multnomah County Circuit Judge dismissed the charges against Gibson and Schultz.

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Patriot Prayer Founder In Cider Riot Brawl

The judge did not dismiss the charge against Lewis, referring to evidence that Lewis picked up a canister and threw it and shoved a woman.

TAGS
Joey gibson Mackenzie Lewis Patriot Prayer Portland Protest riot Russell Schultz
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital Approve New Contract, Strike Averted
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Patriot Prayer Founder In Cider Riot Brawl
Jury Selection For Steve Bannon Trial Heads For Second Day
Two Men Dead In Vancouver Murder-Suicide Identified
Connect With Us Listen To Us On