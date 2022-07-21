Patriot Prayer Member To Appeal Verdict

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 12 member jury has found one of three Patriot Prayer members guilty of rioting.
Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson Tweeted:
Unfortunately our brother Lewis was found guilty. His sentencing will be on August 1st. His court appointed lawyer was incompetent and could barely finish a sentence. Lewis will appeal it with COMPETENT lawyers. Please pray for him.
— Joey Gibson (@PatriotPrayerUS) July 21, 2022
Mackenzie Lewis, Russell Schultz and Gibson were all charged with felony riot after a 2019 brawl outside the Cider Riot bar in Northeast Portland.
Earlier this week, a Multnomah County Circuit Judge dismissed the charges against Gibson and Schultz.
The judge did not dismiss the charge against Lewis, referring to evidence that Lewis picked up a canister and threw it and shoved a woman.