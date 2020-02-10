Patient Found Dead At Western State Hospital
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) – State health officials said one patient died and another was hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in the room they shared at Western State Hospital.
The two were found during a routine check at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, said a spokesman for the Department of Social and Health Services.
Officials said they would conduct an internal review to determine what happened.
Lakewood police and the Pierce County Medical Examiner were notified.