Patient Escapes Western State Hospital

STEILACOOM, Wash. (AP) – A Western State Hospital patient stole a delivery truck and drove off the grounds of the state’s largest psychiatric hospital Sunday, injuring a hospital staffer before being found at a school library.
A police spokesman says the patient got into the truck and the keys were in it.
He drove through the gate and off campus.
The patient was located by the hospital’s security team before police officers arrived.
He ended up at Steilacoom High School, where he was found in the school’s library and returned to Western.
A hospital staffer was injured after falling off the truck and was hospitalized.