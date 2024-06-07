KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pat Sajak Makes His Final Spin As Host Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

June 7, 2024 11:28AM PDT
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 41 years and over 8,000 episodes, Pat Sajak’s final turn as the renowned host of “Wheel of Fortune” will air on Friday.

The television icon announced in June 2023 that he would retire from his hosting duties at the end of the show’s 41st season, with Ryan Seacrest set to succeed him.

In a farewell message on Friday’s show, Sajak thanked the viewers of the beloved game show for granting him what he called the “incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

Sajak’s co-host and letter turner Vanna White also paid an emotional tribute to her partner on Thursday’s episode.

