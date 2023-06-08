KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pat Robertson Dies At 93

June 8, 2023 9:53AM PDT
Share
Pat Robertson Dies At 93
Credit: MGN

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died.

He had an enormous impact on American politics and religion.

Robertson turned a tiny Virginia television station into the far-reaching Christian Broadcasting Network, where he hosted the flagship “700 Club” show for half a century.

Robertson ran for president as a Republican in 1988, and from that experience founded the Christian Coalition, which helped cement the Republican Party’s enduring alliance with evangelical voters.

Robertson also drew attention for his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment on America for everything from homosexuality to teaching evolution.

Robertson died Thursday at the age of 93.

More about:
broadcaster
GOP
Pat Robertson

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases From 7-Month High To 6.71% This Week
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.
4

Lawyers For Former President Trump Meet With Justice Department Officials
5

Bills' Hamlin Participates In Team Drills For First Time This Offseason