Passengers, Driver Injured When MAX Train Crashes At Milwaukie Stop

Aug 5, 2022 @ 10:35am

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A MAX train crashed into a piece of safety equipment on Friday morning.

An Orange Line train was pulling into the Park Avenue stop shortly before 8:00am when the train hit a barricade at the end of the tracks.

“As many as three people on board experienced injuries including our operator.  And our thoughts are with everyone who may be hurting after this incident,” said TriMet’s Tia York.

The operator was taken to the hospital.  The passengers did not need to be transported.

