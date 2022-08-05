Passengers, Driver Injured When MAX Train Crashes At Milwaukie Stop

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A MAX train crashed into a piece of safety equipment on Friday morning.
An Orange Line train was pulling into the Park Avenue stop shortly before 8:00am when the train hit a barricade at the end of the tracks.
“As many as three people on board experienced injuries including our operator. And our thoughts are with everyone who may be hurting after this incident,” said TriMet’s Tia York.
The operator was taken to the hospital. The passengers did not need to be transported.
MAX Orange and Yellow lines service delayed up to 15-30 minutes due to collision between train and end of line bumper at SE Park Ave.
— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) August 5, 2022
