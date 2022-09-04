Passenger In Car Crash Early Sunday Morning Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries

Credit: Kevin.B / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Powell-Hurst Gilbert Neighborhood shortly after midnight Sunday.

Police along with members of the Portland Fire Bureau began surveying the damage at the

intersection of Southeast Holgate Street and Southeast 135th ave.

The driver and passenger was taken to the hospital. The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. Due to that, the Major Crash Team came out to take over the investigation.

Police said, “Southeast Holgate Street (was) closed between Southeast 132nd Ave. and Southeast 135th Avenue for several hours during the investigation.”

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact TIU Officer Garret Dow at [email protected] .