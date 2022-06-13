Part of Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade Closed Due To High Water

PORTLAND, Ore. — Part of the Eastbank Esplanade along the Willamette River is temporarily closed for safety. The floating portion of the path from north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel bridge is closed indefinitely.
The Eastbank Esplanade is a 1½ mile-long path for cyclists, pedestrians and people using mobility devices.
Portland Parks and Recreation officials monitor the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which expected the Willamette River to rise to a threshold necessary to temporarily close the floating portion.
Forecasts indicate that reopening this section is possible on Wednesday, but could be later. Signs and fencing mark the closed areas.
As the water rises from recent ongoing rains, it has lifted the floating path so that the connecting portions between the bridge and fixed, concrete sidewalk are approaching unsuitable angles.
The Esplanade transitions from a sidewalk to a 1,200′ wooden deck over water beneath the Burnside Bridge on both sides. It’s one of the longest of its kind in the United States.