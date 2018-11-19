Part Of Highway 30 Closed Because Eagle Creek Fire to Reopen

TROUTDALE, Ore— On Monday, Nov. 19, ODOT will host a media tour of six miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway that have been closed since the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire.

The tour will stop at Wahkeena Falls, Horsetail Falls and Multnomah Falls and will look at changes in parking, new fencing and barriers installed to protect the road from falling rocks.

ODOT expects to reopen this section of road in the next few weeks.The U.S. Forest Service discussed reopening select trails near Multnomah Falls and explain what visitors can expect when those trails reopen. More than 3 thousand feet of protective fencing has been installed rock scalers have made sure boulders are secure.