Parks Officials Plan to Postpone Bend Bridge Project

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Parks officials say they won’t proceed with a long-planned footbridge over the Deschutes River in central Oregon.

The Bulletin reports officials are expected to sign a resolution Tuesday to postpone the bridge project until the Bend Park and Recreation District and other stakeholders weigh in on how to proceed.

Park district executive director Don Horton says the district plans to remove the Bend bridge project from its 10-year list of projects.

The bridge was among several large park district projects that were to be funded through a bond approved by Bend voters in 2012.

The bridge was link hiking and biking trails along the river.

The bridge faced opposition with critics saying it would displace wildlife and ruin nearby homeowners’ quality of life.

