Parents Want Justice

July 31, 2023 10:38AM PDT
(Independence, OR) — Parents of a two-year-old girl who was hit by a bullet following the Fourth of July celebration in Independence say they want justice. The girl was riding in a wagon when she was hit in the leg by a stray bullet. Police believe someone fired a shot in the air and the round came down hitting the girl. The couple is offering a 25-hundred-dollar reward for information that leads to a conviction. They’re asking the person who fired the shot to come forward, or for anyone with information to help identify the suspect to contact police.

