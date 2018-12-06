Parents Unload At Stoller Middle School Meeting

Beaverton, Oregon – Parents of students at Stoller Middle School unloaded their concerns on law enforcement and the district last night. KXL’s Mike Turner was there.

Several hundred concerned parents poured into Westview High School last night to sound off about a lock-down that happened last Friday at Stoller Middle School. Some parents who spoke out say they are still concerned about the violent threat made in an email sent to school administrators, saying someone was going to shoot up the school. Students and staff were ordered to stay inside locked classrooms for hours while deputies went room-to-room looking for the threat. Students were reunited with their parents, a process that took up to four hours in some cases. It’s still not clear who sent the email.