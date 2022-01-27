Parents should always be the authority on their children’s education

The National School Choice Week, which runs from January 23 to 29, is a celebration of opportunity in education for all children across America. Its mission is to make sure that every child has access to an education that brings out the best in them. The best time to invest in your child’s future is now. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 8.7 million children switched from public to private schools nationwide. As more families realize the benefits of school choice, it is up to us to ensure more students have access to an education that works for them. For more information, Lars speaks with Heather Engelhardt, who is an Assistant Principal at Willamette Connections Academy.
