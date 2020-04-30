Parents Charged With Killing Infant
LEBANON, Ore. (AP) – Police say the parents of an infant who died of malnutrition in March face charges of first-degree manslaughter.
The Lebanon Police Department says police and firefighters responded to a Lebanon home March 28 in response to a 6-week-old girl who had died.
Detectives say the infant died from “malnutrition and lack of care while in the care and custody of her parents.”
Officers on Wednesday arrested parents Shantell Swiercz and Kristian Lee.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
It wasn’t immediately known if either of the parents have lawyers.