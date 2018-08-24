In Brief: Hollywood again proves it is out of ideas and remakes Papillon. It’s not bad nor is it very good.



The remake of Papillon has some good news and definitely some bad news. First the good. Though the Internet Movie Data Base (IMDB) says the film is 2:16, I timed it as a few minutes over two-hours. Since I caught the film at a screening for critics a few weeks ago, maybe I saw an edited version.

So the good news — at least in my case — is it’s shorter than the 1973 original by half-an-hour.

The bad news? It’s not as good as the 1973 Steve McQueen-Dustin Hoffman flick. So shorter isn’t necessarily better. That said, I don’t remember a lot about the original film other than Hoffman saying sayonara to McQueen on his escape from Devil’s Island.

I know, I know, I’m a movie critic and I should remember these things. But I wasn’t a movie critic in 1973 and my lifestyle — heavy partying, lots of sex, drugs and rock and roll — means I kinda missed a few things. And in this case, I misplaced an entire movie and a classic one at that.

Charlie Hunnam is Henri “Papillon” Charriere. He’s French and a petty thief and safecracker set up for a murder and sentenced to life in prison. First he’s on an island in French Guiana and later on Devil’s Island. He befriends a counterfeiter and the very rich Louis Dega who agrees — for protection — to finance his escape efforts.

Charriere ultimately escapes from both the island in French Guiana and Devil’s Island and wrote two books about his — widely discredited — real life experiences. Not that moviegoers care all that much whether the guy’s assertions about his life are true or not.

Most only care if it is or is it not a good movie.

Back to the good and bad — and referring to the previous sentence — in many ways this version of Papillon is a not. At the same time I liked the film. Good? Bad? Just can’t make up my mind so I’ll give split the difference and give this an average rating.

Hunnam’s co-star is Rami Malek. He’s from TV’s Mr. Robot and is going to make a big splash as rock star Freddy Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Their co-stars just serve the purpose that co-stars serve. They fill plot space.

I’m not a big fan of Hunnam or his work in movies like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Lost City of Z and Pacific Rim. While he’s received raves for his work on TV’s Sons of Anarchy, the movie work is as bland as his personality. That includes his acting in Papillon. However, bland seems to work here. Spending years in prisons like those in which Charriere served would make one rather boring.

Plus — and another oddity — the role is very quiet in terms of dialogue. With little to say I spent more time looking at him and often found him looking a bit like Steve McQueen. Maybe that was wishful thinking. Whatever, Hunnam’s Charriere is sometimes a buff brawler and sometimes a diplomat and it works.

The real find in Papillon is Malek. He has an other-worldly face and eyes that almost hypnotize. Malek plays Dega like a small mouse caught in a cage with a very large, hungry snake. It’s a perfect balance for Hunnam’s machismo.

Papillon is directed by Michael Noer who resume includes a lot of movies you’ve never heard of. He does a decent job with the remake. At least he keeps things moving. His film could use a little more claustrophobia. And then there’s Charriere’s two-year and five-year stints in solitary confinement. Hunnam comes out looking pretty fit for someone who’s only had a three-by-five cell to wander in and who’s basically been fed bread and water.

A small complaint.

Another reason the movie works is how Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners and the Mark Wahlberg flick Contraband) adapts Dalton Trumbo and Lorenzo Semple Jr.’s 1973 screenplay. Like Noer, he keeps things moving which is always helpful in period pieces.

Director: Michael Noer

Stars: Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Eve Hewson, Tommy Flanagan, Roland Moller, Yorick van Wageningen

Rated R for mature themes and violence. This one is a so-so remake that works more than it doesn’t work. Give it a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.