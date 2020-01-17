      Weather Alert

Panel Proposes Oregon Outdoors Pass

Jan 17, 2020 @ 11:29am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A panel commissioned by Gov. Kate Brown aiming to improve recreation in Oregon’s outdoors suggests creating an Oregon Outdoors Pass and getting more diversity in wild spaces.

The 33-person Governor’s Task Force on the Outdoors released a draft report Thursday.

The Statesman Journal reports the goal is to recommend to Gov. Kate Brown policies, legislation and initiatives that would boost Oregon’s recreation economy, improve resources, and boost outdoor participation,  especially among youth and underserved communities.

