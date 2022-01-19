SEATTLE, Wa. – The pandemic may be peaking in Washington State.
Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett says cases are slowing in the western part of the state, “So, there is some hope that we may be at or close to the peak in Western Washington.”
However, he says that slowing isn’t seen on the eastern side, “So, overall in our state, the situation will continue to be difficult in the coming weeks.”
He also says while hospitalizations remain high, virus-related deaths have plateaued, “We’re not sure if this is a harbinger in a rise in deaths…or if this is just a temporary plateau.”
Thursday marks the 2 year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case confirmed in the country. That was done in Washington State.