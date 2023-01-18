Pairing At-Risk Teens and Veterans in the Artic

We know that military members who protect and serve often struggle when they come back home from deployment.

Chad Brown served our country in Desert Storm/Shield Gulf War and Operation Restore Hope, but he struggled with his mental health afterward. He went through therapy and did a lot of fly fishing, and says part of his own healing has been his work on Soul River, a Portland-based group that teams up vets suffering from mental health issues, with at-risk youth. Soul River takes veterans and inner-city youth together into the wilds. It teaches what cannot be learned in a traditional classroom or on a city street. Veterans serve as mentors for the young people.

Listen here to Chad’s story about how he launched Soul River: