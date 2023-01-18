KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pairing At-Risk Teens and Veterans in the Artic

January 18, 2023 7:27AM PST
We know that military members who protect and serve often struggle when they come back home from deployment.

Chad Brown served our country in Desert Storm/Shield Gulf War and Operation Restore Hope, but he struggled with his mental health afterward.  He went through therapy and did a lot of fly fishing, and says part of his own healing has been his work on Soul River, a Portland-based group that teams up vets suffering from mental health issues, with at-risk youth.   Soul River takes veterans and inner-city youth together into the wilds.  It teaches what cannot be learned in a traditional classroom or on a city street. Veterans serve as mentors for the young people.

Listen here to Chad’s story about how he launched Soul River:

 

