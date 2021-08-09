Paddleboarder Goes Missing In Lake Washington

SEATTLE (AP) – Rescue swimmers and divers with the Seattle Fire Department were searching for a missing paddleboarder who was seen falling into the water in the Lake Washington Ship Canal and then did not resurface.
The paddleboarder went missing Sunday in the ship canal west of the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks and near the Salmon Bay Bridge for trains.
The fire department sent rescue swimmers, rescue divers, a crew in a fireboat and a rescue dog to find the paddleboarder.
A paddleboard was later recovered.
The paddleboarder was not wearing a life jacket.
The police took over the scene to lead a recovery effort at about 6 p.m.