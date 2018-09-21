Package Thieves Hit Portland’s Unipiper

Portland, Oregon – Portland’s famous Unipiper, the man who rides a unicycle wearing a Darth Vader costume playing a flaming bagpipe, is the latest victim of package theft. Brian Kidd says someone stole a package from his front porch this week. It was caught on surveillance video. The thief stuck the package in a garbage container, trying to disguise what they were doing. Kidd tells KGW someone contacted him, saying they recognized the thief as a homeless camper. In the stolen package Kidd says he had an order of new Unipiper branded T-shirts that he was planning to sell.