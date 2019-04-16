Pacific University Falls, Dies On The Job
By Jacob Dean
|
Apr 16, 2019 @ 5:11 AM

Portland, Oregon – A Pacific University student falls to his death on his first day on the job, working for a demolition company in Hillsboro. 27-year-old Theo Erickson fell on the job on Thursday and suffered an “unsurvivable” brain injury. His father wrote on Facebook that Erickson died Sunday at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. A vigil was held last night at Pacific University where Erickson was studying Optometry. Oregon safety investigators are looking into the workplace death. The company Complete Recycling and Demolition LLC  is based out of Georgia.

Image of Theo from Facebook

