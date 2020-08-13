Pacific Northwest Under An Excessive Heat Watch
PORTLAND, Ore. — Much of the Pacific Northwest is under an Excessive Heat Watch with temperatures soaring into the upper 90’s and even 100 degrees this weekend.
The watch covering the Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area, Western and Central Columbia River Gorge, Hood River Valley, and the Central Willamette Valley runs through Sunday at 9:00pm.
The National Weather Service says some areas could hit 102 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. It is not expected to cool down much overnight with lows in the 60’s and possibly near 70 degrees.
You are advised to limit outdoor activities, stay out of the sun as much as possible and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related injuries.
Checking up on relatives and neighbors is always a good idea during a heat wave. Officials say young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles as the interior can reach lethal temperatures in just a matter of minutes.
