Pacific Fisher Denied Endangered Species Protection In Oregon

May 20, 2020 @ 11:31am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A small, weasel-like carnivore native to Oregon’s southern old growth forests called the Pacific fisher has again has been denied endangered species protection in the state.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in the decision issued last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declined to grant the fisher threatened status in southern Oregon and northern California.

The agency cited voluntary conservation measures as effective in protecting the woodland creatures.

The agency did grant protection to fishers in California’s southern Sierra Nevada.

