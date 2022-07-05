      Weather Alert

Pac-12 Responds To Losing USC/UCLA By Accelerating Negotiations For Media Rights Deals

Jul 5, 2022 @ 1:58pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten.

The Pac-12 announced that its board of directors has authorized negotiations.

The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door.

UCLA and USC leaving for the Big Ten in 2024 will knock the Pac-12 out of the nation’s second-largest media market.

