Pac-12 Conference Cancels Out-Of-Conference Games For Fall
EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 29: Evan Bayliss #32 of the Oregon Ducks guards Jabral Johnson #44 of the Oregon State Beavers during the 117th playing of the Civil War on Novemeber 29, 2013 at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – The Pac-12 Conference Friday canceled all out-of conference games for the fall.
That includes football, soccer, and volleyball games.
The conference also delayed the start of mandatory athletic activities.
Any student-athlete who decides to sit out this season because of the pandemic will have his or her scholarship honored.
Revised schedules are expected to be released later this month.