      Weather Alert

Pac-12 Conference Cancels Out-Of-Conference Games For Fall

Jul 10, 2020 @ 4:50pm
EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 29: Evan Bayliss #32 of the Oregon Ducks guards Jabral Johnson #44 of the Oregon State Beavers during the 117th playing of the Civil War on Novemeber 29, 2013 at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – The Pac-12 Conference Friday canceled all out-of conference games for the fall.

That includes football, soccer, and volleyball games.

The conference also delayed the start of mandatory athletic activities.

Any student-athlete who decides to sit out this season because of the pandemic will have his or her scholarship honored.

Revised schedules are expected to be released later this month.

TAGS
conference football pac 12
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast