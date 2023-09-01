KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pac-12 Becomes Pac-2 After Stanford And Cal Leave For ACC

September 1, 2023 10:13AM PDT
Credit: MGN

(Associate Press) – The Atlantic Coast Conference voted to add Stanford, California and SMU to the league next year.

The move provides a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creates a fourth super conference in major college sports.

The additions make the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership and footprint westward.

Starting in August 2024, the ACC will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is now left with just two members, Oregon State and Washington State.

