Ozzy Osbourne Backs Wife Sharon Amid Talk Show Scandal

Apr 2, 2021 @ 7:47am

Ozzy Osbourne is throwing his support behind his wife. He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Sharon with his hand over his ear as if he’s listening to the audience. He captioned telling his fans he can’t hear them and added the hashtag Team Sharon. His wife left the talk show “The Talk” last week after being accused of being racist. The issues initially started when she defended Piers Morgan on air over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and got in a heated debate over it with her co-host.

