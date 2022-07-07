Oversized Load Hits, Damages SR 14 Overpass

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The overpass on State Route 14 eastbound at Lieser Road was damaged in a crash on Thursday afternoon.
WSDOT says an oversized load struck the overpass around 12:30pm. There are reports it was transporting a windmill.
Three or four cars were damaged by falling concrete debris. No injuries have been reported.
As of 3:00pm, only one lane is getting past the scene.
🚨EB SR 14 TRAVELERS🚨
Oversized load struck the Lieser Road overpass. Right lane is blocked while crews remove debris and inspect the structure. Expect delays through the area. #vanwa pic.twitter.com/6NElYV58vJ
— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) July 7, 2022
