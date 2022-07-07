      Weather Alert

Oversized Load Hits, Damages SR 14 Overpass

Jul 7, 2022 @ 3:00pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The overpass on State Route 14 eastbound at Lieser Road was damaged in a crash on Thursday afternoon.

WSDOT says an oversized load struck the overpass around 12:30pm.  There are reports it was transporting a windmill.

Three or four cars were damaged by falling concrete debris.  No injuries have been reported.

As of 3:00pm, only one lane is getting past the scene.

 

 

