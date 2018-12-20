Oversight of Mueller probe being handled ‘appropriately’ under Whitaker: Rosenstein

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call(WASHINGTON) — Asked to comment on the Justice Department’s ongoing oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein insisted Thursday that probe has been “handled appropriately” under Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker and will continue to be handled appropriately if Trump’s pick to become attorney general, William Barr, is confirmed by the Senate.

Rosenstein said that a memo Barr sent to the DOJ criticizing Mueller’s probe is just Barr’s “personal opinion” and such opinions “don’t influence our own decision making.”

Rosenstein said DOJ is informed by the facts and “that memo has no impact on our investigation.”



This is developing story. Please refresh for updates.

