PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon public health workers say an overseas traveler visited Portland International Airport and locations in Salem, Oregon, while contagious with measles.

The Oregon Health Authority said Friday that the resident of Illinois has not been vaccinated against the highly contagious virus and had been traveling in countries where the illness is common.

The unidentified person went to Get Air Trampoline Park and a Red Robin restaurant in Salem while contagious on Feb. 21, as well as the Southwest Airlines check-in and Concourse C at Portland’s airport on Feb. 22.

The patient also visited Youth With A Mission in Salem from Feb 18 at 7 a.m. through Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

The case is not connected to an ongoing measles outbreak in southwest Washington state that has sickened 68 people so far. Two more cases are also suspected there.