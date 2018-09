Bethany, OR – Firefighters responded to a house in the Bethany neighborhood that was engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

This happened on the 17100 block NW Blacktail drive.

Tualatin Valley fire with the help of Hillsboro fire were able to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to find the cause.