Overnight Apartment Fire Hospitalizes Eight, Dozens More Displaced

Firefighters rescue a total of 7-residents from the second story of apartment complex in SW Portland, early Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, ORE — Eight-people are sent to the hospital and many more are left without a home, after an overnight fire at the West Hills Apartment complex in

SW Portland. Fire crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue arrived on scene shortly after 3:00 Saturday morning after many neighbors called 911 saying they saw huge

flames and thick black smoke coming from the complex. The fire was so extensive that it was soon upgraded to a second alarm to bring in more resources.

Portland Fire & Recue sent three units to help put out the blaze. The fire caused significant damage to multiple units inside the building.

Firefighters were able to rescue many pets from the fire and assist seven residents from the second story. A total of about two-dozen residents are displaced after

the fire. Minor injuries were sustained due to the escape and smoke inhalation. One Firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

First Responders from the Washington County Sheriff helped to evacuate residents.

TVF&R and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are working with apartment managers to help the now displaced residents find shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.