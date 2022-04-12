      Weather Alert
Overdose Deaths Up 66% Between 2019 And 2021 In Washington State

Apr 12, 2022 @ 2:31pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state health officials say new data shows the number of people dying from drug overdoses continues to rise.

The Washington Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday that drug-related overdose deaths in the state topped 2,000 in 2021.

Officials say that’s a more than 66% increase compared to 2019.

Officials say more than half of the deaths are because of fentanyl.

Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett says people who use drugs should assume that any drugs bought on the street, online or from a friend contain fentanyl.

He also says people should consider carrying at least two doses of naloxone to help prevent deaths from opioid overdose.

TAGS
deaths fentanyl Overdose Washington state
