Over 6 Million Oregonians Have Received A COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has reached a COVID-19 vaccine milestone.
Over 6 million Oregonians have now received at least one dose.
“We want to thank Oregonians of all ages who continue to take the most effective measure available to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves and others safe by getting vaccinated and following recommendations provided for COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters and third doses,” said Dr. Dean E. Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist.
“This also represents a major public health milestone involving all our health systems, providers, pharmacies, Tribal clinics and public health partners who achieved this goal in less than a year since the first doses were administered last December.”
The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday also reports over 1,000 new cases and 19 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (55), Clatsop (6), Columbia (12), Coos (64), Crook (19), Curry (9), Deschutes (97), Douglas (52), Harney (5), Hood River (18), Jackson (73), Jefferson (10), Josephine (14), Klamath (50), Lake (12), Lane (79), Lincoln (14), Linn (30), Malheur (4), Marion (65), Morrow (4), Multnomah (121), Polk (50), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (28), Union (2), Wallowa (3), Wasco (12), Washington (77) and Yamhill (45).
Oregon’s 5,143rd COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 11 and died Oct. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,144th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Nov. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,145th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,146th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,147th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,148th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,149th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive November 9 and died November 24 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,150th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old man from Douglas County who first became symptomatic Nov. 22 and died Nov. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,151st COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,152nd COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,153rd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Nov. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,154th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,155th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Nov. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,156th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Nov. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,157th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 17 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,158th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,159th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,160th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Nov. 3 and died Nov. 27 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,161st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Lane County who died Sept. 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,349th death, a 43-year-old woman from Umatilla County who first became symptomatic Sept. 24 and died Oct. 22 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. She had underlying conditions. She was originally reported as a male and unknown location of death. This person was originally reported as having died Sept. 4.
About 400 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus. 9
4 of those patients are in the ICU.
With the expansion of pediatric #COVID19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 and the approval of booster doses to anyone 18 and older, Oregon recorded more than 6 million COVID-19 doses administered to people eligible for vaccination last week. pic.twitter.com/8pz1D2Wrgz
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) December 1, 2021
