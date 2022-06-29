      Weather Alert

Over 400 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 29, 2022 @ 3:02pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over 400 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

About 60 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 2,000 new cases and 3 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 13 percent.

