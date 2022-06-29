Over 400 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over 400 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
About 60 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 2,000 new cases and 3 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 13 percent.
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 29, 2022


