      Weather Alert

Over 330 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 23, 2022 @ 3:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 331 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

45 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 2,300 new cases and 20 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is almost 14 percent.

