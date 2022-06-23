Over 330 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 331 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
45 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 2,300 new cases and 20 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is almost 14 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/SJ4cm9Yzk2 pic.twitter.com/WUzm9SU5qK
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 23, 2022
