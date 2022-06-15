Over 300 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 302 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday.
33 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,500 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 12 percent.
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 15, 2022
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/ze2gmmE57e pic.twitter.com/l2VsmAvbHB
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 15, 2022
