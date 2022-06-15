      Weather Alert
Over 300 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 15, 2022 @ 3:17pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 302 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday.

33 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,500 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 12 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Pandemic
