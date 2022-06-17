Over 300 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over 300 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
36 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,600 more cases, but zero new virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is almost 13 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/A8a18ebSYD pic.twitter.com/sZZgxwYw32
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 16, 2022
