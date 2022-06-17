      Weather Alert

Over 300 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 17, 2022 @ 4:27am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over 300 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

36 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,600 more cases, but zero new virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is almost 13 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Pandemic
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On