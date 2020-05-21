Over 2000 Contact Tracers Trained And Ready In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington has trained more than 2,100 people to work as contact tracers during the coronavirus outbreak, people who will call every person who tests positive for COVID-19 to find out who they have had close contact with.
They then call the contacts to urge them to get tested and quarantine for 14 days, seeking to stop the spread of the virus.
The Seattle Times reports about 630 employees of local and state health departments are working on the assignment.
The state has also trained 723 members of the National Guard and 769 employees of the state Department of Licensing to help out.