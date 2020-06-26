Over 200 Oregonians Now Reportedly Dead From COVID-19, 250 More Infected
PORTLAND, Ore. – Over 200 Oregonians have now reportedly died from COVID-19.
That number today after the state reports 5 new deaths.
3 people lived in Marion County, while the other two lived in Union County and Morrow County.
4 of the people had underlying medical conditions.
149 people are in the hospital with the virus, 35 people are on a ventilator.
About 2,650 people are considered recovered.
Meanwhile, 250 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.
That brings Oregon’s total tally to 7,818 cases.
The most new cases are in Multnomah County with 61, followed by 39 in Washington County and 22 in Umatilla county.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (6), Josephine (2), Lake (3), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Linn (4), Malheur (13), Marion (18), Morrow (12), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (22), Union (12), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).