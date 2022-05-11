      Weather Alert

Over 200 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 11, 2022 @ 3:08pm

PORTLAND, Ore. -201 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

24 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports almost 1,500 new cases and 2 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 11.5 percent.

