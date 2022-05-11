Over 200 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. -201 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
24 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports almost 1,500 new cases and 2 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 11.5 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/mbHxzjqADf pic.twitter.com/MqkHR4eoaA
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 11, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/mbHxzjqADf pic.twitter.com/MqkHR4eoaA
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 11, 2022