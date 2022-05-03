      Weather Alert

Over 180 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 3, 2022 @ 3:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 183 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

36 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,800 new cases and 6 more virus related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is over 11 percent.

